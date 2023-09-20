Income Tax searches on residences of Tangedco contractors, suppliers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Income Tax Department officials on Wednesday conducted searches at the residences of the contractors and suppliers of Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) and Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) in Chennai.

The searches are being conducted at multiple locations across the state.

Searches were conducted at Thoraipakkam, Ennore, Ponneri, and various other locations. The premises of a close aide of Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji were also searched.

The searches were carried out based on a complaint of evasion of taxes

A firm in Ponneri was also searched.

It is learnt that the houses of the owners and directors of the firm are also being searched.

The searches are targeted against the contractors and suppliers who are supplying equipment including conveyor belts to the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board.

