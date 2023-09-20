Home States Tamil Nadu

Not police encounter, but contract killing, says mom; Madras HC orders probe 

Citing the judgments of the Supreme Court on encounter deaths, the judge ordered the probe to be carried out by an officer not below the rank of a deputy superintendent of police (DSP).

Published: 20th September 2023

Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Madras High Court has ordered a Crime Branch-CID (CB-CID) probe into a recent police encounter in Guduvancherry in which two people were shot dead by cops. Justice N Anand Venkatesh passed the order on Tuesday after Rani, mother of Chotta Vinoth, one of the victims, alleged that police were used as ‘contract killers’ by a rival gang to eliminate her son.

Citing the judgments of the Supreme Court on encounter deaths, the judge ordered the probe to be carried out by an officer not below the rank of a deputy superintendent of police (DSP). Vinoth and his associate Ramesh were killed in the police firing on August 1, 2023, at Karanaipuducherry, Arungal Road, near Guduvancherry.

Rani said the two were picked up by police from a hotel at Siruseri and taken to a desolate place where inspector Murugesan and sub-inspector Sivagurunathan shot them dead. She said police had created a fake story saying that Vinoth dashed his car against police jeep during a vehicle check and was shot after he attacked police personnel.“I was shocked when I was told that a gang had used the police as ‘contract killers’,” Rani said. 

A bare reading of the FIR would show that the entire episode was stage-managed and any investigation by police themselves would not bring out the truth, she said.

Madras High Court

