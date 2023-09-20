Principal Sessions Court refuses bail to Senthil Balaji on money laundering case

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The principal sessions court, Chennai has dismissed the bail application filed by Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji.

Principal sessions court judge S Alli on Wednesday pronounced the orders refusing to enlarge on bail.

He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 14 following an hours-long search held in his residence.

The agency charged him with laundering the money received through the infamous cash-for-jobs scam committed in the Transport department when he was holding the portfolio during the AIADMK regime between 2011 and 2014.

During arguments on the bail application, senior counsel Kapil Sibal contended that there was no evidence to prove the money laundering allegation against the minister and no other persons were arrayed as accused in the case.

Besides, he also alleged that the ED had asked him during custodial interrogations why couldn’t he join the BJP.

Sibal has also said that no harm would be done to the investigations if he is enlarged on bail since the agency had almost completed the investigation.

However, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) ARL Sundaresan, representing the agency, said Senthil Balaji was still continuing as a minister and is wielding influence; so, he may derail or hamper the investigations by influencing the witnesses.

He also stated that the accused was not entitled to bail only because the charge sheet was filed by the ED in the case.

