Rs 1K scheme: Rejected applicants hit by tech glitch in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/TIRUCHY/MADURAI: Applicants for the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam whose applications were rejected were unable to file appeals on Tuesday due to technical glitches in the government’s online portal.

The portal, https://kmut.tn.gov.in/, experienced dysfunction due to an unexpected surge in web traffic as a large number of people tried to access it simultaneously. However, it was partially restored during the evening.

Applicants in several parts of Chennai have reported not receiving text alerts on their mobile phones explaining the reasons for rejection. A total of 1.63 crore applications were received for the scheme, of which 1.06 crore were shortlisted to receive the assistance of `1,000 a month.

Official sources said provisions have been enabled on the portal for applicants to learn the reasons for their rejections. “Applicants need to submit their Aadhaar and application reference number to find out the reason,” said an official from Chennai corporation.

On Tuesday, a large number of residents crowded e-service centres to inquire about their rejections. However, as the portal went down, employees at these centres advised the applicants to return after a day or two.

“Due to heavy traffic, the website failed to load completely. There was also a delay in receiving OTP. We were informed that the issue is being addressed and will be resolved in one or two days,” said an employee.

ALSO READ | Honorarium scheme for women in Tamil Nadu serves cheer and confusion on the same platter

R Visalakshi, a resident of Korattur, said, “I haven’t received any money in my account, nor have I received any notification about the rejection of my application. I wanted to check the status of my application.” In Tiruchy, a few women did not receive text alerts from the government or banks despite being selected for the scheme. In a few cases, neither messages nor funds were credited.

Nisha M of Tiruchy said, “I didn’t receive any message. When I checked in the bank it wasn’t there and when I tried to login the website using my Aadhar it says error.” TNIE verified with officials in charge of Madurai and Theni districts whether the appeal petitions were accepted at e-seva centres. They said that though hundreds of applicants thronged the centres, their petitions were not accepted due to technical glitches. They were asked to come on Wednesday.

ALOS READ | TN CM Stalin launches first-of-its-kind scheme for women

Urimai Thogai has left critics speechless, asks minister

THOOTHUKUDI: Inspecting a special camp organised for women applicants who were unable to get the Urimai Thogai at Thoothukudi taluk office on Tuesday, Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister Geetha Jeevan said the successful implementation of the assistance scheme has left the opposition, including AIADMK, speechless.



"Special camps have been organised in every collectorate and taluk offices to rectify the applications submitted for Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thogai. The women can apply for the honorarium till September 30. They can apply free of cost at e-service centres. Server issues that delayed the application filing process are being addressed," she said.



The minister said opposition parties like AIADMK criticised the Urimai Thogai scheme and that DMK party did not fulfil its poll promises. "The scheme has now been rolled out schematically and has earned laurels from the public. What will the critics say now?," she added.

CHENNAI/TIRUCHY/MADURAI: Applicants for the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam whose applications were rejected were unable to file appeals on Tuesday due to technical glitches in the government’s online portal. The portal, https://kmut.tn.gov.in/, experienced dysfunction due to an unexpected surge in web traffic as a large number of people tried to access it simultaneously. However, it was partially restored during the evening. Applicants in several parts of Chennai have reported not receiving text alerts on their mobile phones explaining the reasons for rejection. A total of 1.63 crore applications were received for the scheme, of which 1.06 crore were shortlisted to receive the assistance of `1,000 a month.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Official sources said provisions have been enabled on the portal for applicants to learn the reasons for their rejections. “Applicants need to submit their Aadhaar and application reference number to find out the reason,” said an official from Chennai corporation. On Tuesday, a large number of residents crowded e-service centres to inquire about their rejections. However, as the portal went down, employees at these centres advised the applicants to return after a day or two. “Due to heavy traffic, the website failed to load completely. There was also a delay in receiving OTP. We were informed that the issue is being addressed and will be resolved in one or two days,” said an employee. ALSO READ | Honorarium scheme for women in Tamil Nadu serves cheer and confusion on the same platter R Visalakshi, a resident of Korattur, said, “I haven’t received any money in my account, nor have I received any notification about the rejection of my application. I wanted to check the status of my application.” In Tiruchy, a few women did not receive text alerts from the government or banks despite being selected for the scheme. In a few cases, neither messages nor funds were credited. Nisha M of Tiruchy said, “I didn’t receive any message. When I checked in the bank it wasn’t there and when I tried to login the website using my Aadhar it says error.” TNIE verified with officials in charge of Madurai and Theni districts whether the appeal petitions were accepted at e-seva centres. They said that though hundreds of applicants thronged the centres, their petitions were not accepted due to technical glitches. They were asked to come on Wednesday. ALOS READ | TN CM Stalin launches first-of-its-kind scheme for women Urimai Thogai has left critics speechless, asks minister THOOTHUKUDI: Inspecting a special camp organised for women applicants who were unable to get the Urimai Thogai at Thoothukudi taluk office on Tuesday, Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister Geetha Jeevan said the successful implementation of the assistance scheme has left the opposition, including AIADMK, speechless. "Special camps have been organised in every collectorate and taluk offices to rectify the applications submitted for Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thogai. The women can apply for the honorarium till September 30. They can apply free of cost at e-service centres. Server issues that delayed the application filing process are being addressed," she said. The minister said opposition parties like AIADMK criticised the Urimai Thogai scheme and that DMK party did not fulfil its poll promises. "The scheme has now been rolled out schematically and has earned laurels from the public. What will the critics say now?," she added.