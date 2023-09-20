Home States Tamil Nadu

Rs 2.95 crore sanctioned for renovating Omni bus stand on Sathy Road in Tamil Nadu

The Omni Bus Stand on the Sathy Main Road is one of the busiest bus terminus in the city.

Omni bus stand on Sathy Road in Coimbatore

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  The Commissionerate of Municipal Administration (CMA) has sanctioned Rs 2.95 crore for the Omni bus stand renovation project on Sathy Road in Coimbatore under the CGF funds. The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has floated the tender for the work and has released the project designs of the new bus stand.

The Omni Bus Stand on the Sathy Main Road is one of the busiest bus terminus in the city. While the government buses have a terminus at Singanallur, Gandhipuram, Ukkadam and Mettupalayam Road, the private buses are operated from the Omni Bus Stand.near Gandhipuram flyover.

The bus terminus which is spread across about 1.5 acres of land was facing a lot of issues due to the space crunch, lack of amenities and rising number of private buses. After the Gandhipuram flyover connecting the Dr Nanjappa Road with the Sathy Main Road via the GP Signal was completely built, the officials planned to shift the Omni bus stand to a different location considering the spike in traffic congestion. But,the plan was dropped after Vellalore Integrated Bus Terminus project was announced.

As the Omni bus operators and the public awaited the shifting of the bus stand, the Vellalore IBT project came to a screeching halt. In this situation, the CCMC officials planned to give a facelift to the Omni bus stand. A proposal was sent to the CMA by the CCMC demanding funds under the Central Grants Fund (CGF) for the Omni Bus stand renovation project. The CMA has now given the nod and funds for the project.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Prathap said, “The DPR which we had sent to the state government for the Sathy Road Omni Bus stand renovation project has been approved now. A fund of Rs 2.95 crore has been sanctioned for the project by the CMA under the CGF scheme. The tender for the work is set to be floated on September 20 and the bidding will begin soon.”

“We are going to establish various facilities like toilets, roofing, dormitories, feeding rooms for mothers, cloakrooms, and parking facilities among others. The dilapidated road will also be repaired. Once the work is begun, the project will be fully completed in around 6 months,” he added.

