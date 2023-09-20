Home States Tamil Nadu

School education department in TN to address electricity issues raised by panels 

Published: 20th September 2023 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2023 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Power disruption

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The school education department is collating the resolutions that were passed by the school management committees (SMCs) in order to fulfil their demands for the development of schools. As a first step, it is collecting details regarding electricity-related issues raised by the school management committees. 

Under the Right to Education Act, the school management committees were revamped in 2022 and training programmes conducted for the elected members. The department has now asked its call centre to contact the school headmasters to verify the information. 

Meanwhile, volunteers monitoring the school management committees said the SMCs have not been proactive. “The members still need proper training to understand their roles and responsibilities. There are also differences of opinion between SMC members and HM and teachers. Moreover, many members feel that there is no improvement in the condition of school despite their passing resolutions month after month,” said a volunteer overseeing the activities of SMCs.

