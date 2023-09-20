Tamil Nadu CM for removal of 50 per cent ceiling for reservation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Virtually addressing the 2nd national level conference of All India Federation for Social Justice on the theme “INDIA for social justice - shifting the focus on social justice,” Chief Minister MK Stalin called for removal of 50% reservation ceiling. He said this is essential to empower states to allocate quota in alignment with population of various communities. The event took place in New Delhi and saw the virtual participation of leaders from various political parties.

Stalin recalled the demands made by former CM M Karunanidhi in 1973 to conduct a study on status of OBC, and SC/STs. These demands led to the formation of Mandal Commission in 1978, which was implemented in 1990.

Taking a critical stance on RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s recent remarks regarding reservation, Stalin said the paradox wherein the same BJP that currently proposes reservation had previously led efforts to topple the VP Singh government for implementing the Mandal Commission and providing reservation to OBCs.

He presented a series of demands aimed at ensuring social justice across the nation. Key demands include effective implementation of quota for SC/ST and OBCs, establishment of monitoring mechanisms at state and national levels to oversee reservation implementation, amendments to facilitate appointment of justices from SC/ST, OBC communities, women, and minorities in HCs and Supreme Court, extension of quota for OBCs in jobs and promotions, and introduction of reservation for SC/ST and OBC in private sector. Former Karnataka CM M Veerappa Moily, former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah, CPI general secretary D Raja, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury, and VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan participated.

