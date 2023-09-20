Home States Tamil Nadu

TN: Nanguneri caste crime survivors write quarterly exams from hospital ward

17-year-old Dalit student Chinnadurai and his sister 13-year-old sister Chandraselvi were brutally attacked by the former's Savarna classmates.

20th September 2023

Dalit assaulted, urinated upon

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

Two Dalit survivors of the Nanguneri caste crime have started writing their quarterly exam from the hospital ward, The NewsMinute reported.

Chinnadurai who is a Class 12 student, wrote his English paper, while his sister a class 7 student wrote her Tamil paper. The exams are likely to conclude by the end of this month, TNM said.

The Tamil Nadu school education department has assigned teachers from various schools in Tirunelveli district as scribes to the survivors. Teachers were also assigned to tutor Chinnadurai in core subjects to ensure that he was not falling behind. 

On August 9, Chinnadurai, who belongs to the Parayar community in Nanguneri in Tirunelveli district, was brutally hacked by six classmates belonging to the Maravar caste, a sub-group within the Thevar community that is classified as Backward Class in Tamil Nadu.

Chinnadurai was staying in the hostel of Concordia school. Irked by the fact that Chinnadurai was very good at studies, the Maravar caste boys kept harassing him. To put him in his place, the other boys made him run errands for them.

When Chinnadurai's mother raised a complaint with school authorities, the accused attacked Chinnadurai and his sister with sickles. Chinnadurai could have died on the spot had his neighbours not managed to source a motorbike. 

The duo were then admitted to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for treatment.

