Water stagnation continues to haunt Madurai city

"After each rainy day, water gets stagnated in roads and remain for several days. Green algae can also be found in the water as it remains uncleared for a long period of time.

Published: 20th September 2023

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  Following consecutive days of rainfall, water was stagnated in several areas causing haphazard conditions for residents. Several roads on areas including Nehruji Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar and Ahimsapuram were inundated. Corporation officials assured to take immediate action.

"After each rainy day, water gets stagnated in roads and remain for several days. Green algae can also be found in the water as it remains uncleared for a long period of time. Despite filing complaints, no action has been taken to address the issues. Proper drainage should be made to prevent stagnation. Children are forced to walk through inundated roads to schools on a daily basis," said a resident from Ambedkar Nagar.

Praveen Kumar, city corporation commissioner, said permanent solutions are being taken to solve stagnation issues. Earlier in the day, Mayor V Indirani, Praveen Kumar, deputy mayor Nagarajan, zone five chairperson V Suvitha and council and executive members inspected the subway in Thiruparangundran, which often gets blocked due to water stagnation. Following the inspection, officials said proper drainage will be made.

