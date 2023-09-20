Home States Tamil Nadu

Will set up commercial complex for coconuts storage, says Ramanathapuram collector

Responding to the demands, collector Vishnu Chandran said necessary steps will be taken to set up a commercial complex.

Published: 20th September 2023 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2023 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Vishnu Chandran

District collector Vishnu Chandran (Photo | Website)

By Express News Service

RAMANATHPURAM:  District collector Vishnu Chandran promised to take steps towards constructing a complex for agriculture products, during a grievance meeting for coconut farmers in Ramanathapuram on Tuesday. The farmers said coconut is being farmed on 8,300 hectares of area in the district. Owing to poor rain spells, the yield has decreased in recent years.

"Since traders quote low prices for coconuts here, we have to sell the produce in the open market. The profit has further declined due to the surge in production and logistics costs. If there was a dedicated storage facility for coconuts, we would be able to sell them at a reasonable price," the farmers said.

They also sought the agriculture department to take appropriate measures to prevent insect attacks on coconut trees and to issue guidelines for the uniform distribution of pesticides. Drought relief was also sought for the farmers.

Responding to the demands, collector Vishnu Chandran said necessary steps will be taken to set up a commercial complex. "As much as 40% subsidy is provided by the agricultural engineering department to the farmers for setting up solar dryers. The farmers should also come forward to initiate processing of value-added products from coconuts," he added.

Later in the day, the collector interacted with sugarcane farmers and heard their grievances. Cane is being cultivated on about 2,500 acres in Paramakudi and Kamudi blocks in the district. The farmers said if sufficient credit facilities are provided directly to them through cooperative banks, more farmers will come forward to cultivate sugarcane. "Deer and wild boars cause us heavy loss during farming seasons. Hence, the district administration must take appropriate action to prevent it," they demanded.

In response, collector Vishnu Chandran said the Shakti Sugars Company will be instructed to provide loans upto `3 lakh directly to sugarcane farmers through central cooperative banks and cooperative banks to provide loans. "The company is also providing solar spike fences to farmers at subsidised rates to protect their farms from the intrusion of deer and wild boars," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vishnu Chandran Ramanathapuram commercial complex for coconuts storage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp