Constitution under threat: Stalin at MK book launch

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Autonomous institutions like the Supreme Court and Election Commission are under threat now, said Chief Minister M.K Stalin while releasing ‘Kalaignar 100’, a book on former CM M Karunanidhi published by Vikatan group, at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai on Wednesday. Delivering the presidential address on the occasion, Stalin said the book was like Kalaignar’s diary.

“Media criticism holds value only when you support good schemes of the government. Criticism alone cannot be called journalism. Secularism and democracy are under threat now. While we face it politically, the media should play its role as the fourth pillar of democracy to safeguard the Constitution.

Vikatan has criticised policies of the Union government that restrict press freedom. The BJP government is passing bills to take away press freedom. Supreme Court, Election Commission and pillars of the constitution are under threat now.” he said.

Makkal Needhi Maiam President Kamal Haasan, Vikatan Group managing director B Srinivasan, The Hindu Group Director N Ram, Dinamalar News Editor Krishnamoorthy were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Ram said Kalaignar-100 is a heavily researched book. “His experience in journalism is reflected in this book. India hasn’t seen a multi-faceted personality who has achieved in every field like Kalaignar. It is difficult to find a leader who values and respects opinions and discussions as much as Kalaignar did. When freedom of expression is under threat across the country, Tamil Nadu is in a proud place. When several current generation leaders are inaccessible, M Karunanidhi and MK Stalin are exceptions,” he said.

Kamal Haasan recalled his memories with former Karunanidhi, saying the second half of the 20th century in Tamil Nadu is Kalaignar’s era. “Kalaignar has been a revolutionary since his school age. He took Tamil to the nook and corners of the state, writing more than 2 lakh pages and standing only next to Gandhi in the list of politicians who wrote extensively. Kalaignar is the gate pass for many actors including me.” he added.

