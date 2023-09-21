DMK and AIADMK cadre clash in Ulundurpet

By Express News Service

KALLAKURICHI: Tension prevailed in Ulundurpet following an altercation between DMK and AIADMK members. DMK cadres gathered outside Ulundurpet police station demanding action against AIADMK district secretary R Kumaraguru for his comments about Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Sources said, that during a public meeting on Tuesday night organized by AIADMK at Kallakurichi, Kumaraguru allegedly made derogatory remarks against Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. A video of his speech went viral on social media, drawing strong criticism from DMK cadres.

Approximately 100 DMK cadres arrived at Ulundurpet police station to lodge a complaint against Kumaraguru. Right then, an argument erupted between AIADMK functionaries present there, including town treasurer Durai, and the DMK cadres. Durai was allegedly assaulted by the DMK cadres, although the other AIADMK member managed to escape. Senior DMK functionaries intervened and pacified the cadres.

Subsequently, DMK cadres tore down nearly twenty banners set up for an upcoming AIADMK public meeting scheduled for Wednesday evening. Following such incidents, Ulundurpet police cancelled the AIADMK meeting, and personnel were deployed throughout Ulundurpet.

On Wednesday afternoon, Kumaraguru issued an apology on social media, saying, “During the public meeting, while discussing NEET, I had used an inappropriate word. I deeply regret my choice of words, as they hurt many people.”

