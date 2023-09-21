Madras High Court directs TNTEU to conduct special exam for students

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Division Bench of the Madras High Court set aside the single bench order and directed the Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University to conduct a special examination for students who were admitted for the academic year 2021-22 from an educational institution.



Arulmigu Kalasalingam College of Education from Virudhunagar, in an appeal petition, said the application for continuation of provisional affiliation for the BEd course was not processed and that later, the recognition granted was also withdrawn. During the pendency of the appeal before the appellate authority, the college admitted students, which was disposed of by the authority later. Later, the matter was taken to the National Counsel for Teachers Education (NCTE), where they passed an order for recognition of the programme.



Pursuant to the NCTE order, the TNTEU also granted affiliation for the programme. However, the students who were admitted during the interregnum and before the NCTE order were unable to appear in the semester examinations and to undergo School Internship Teaching practice. Though the college filed a petition before a single bench of the court seeking continuation of the affiliation and permission for students to take up internships and appear in the examinations, it was dismissed with a cost of Rs 5 lakh.



The Division Bench of Justices SS Sundar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy said the facts remain that the students had completed the regular classes. Since the University failed to recognise a valid admission of the students, they were not allowed to appear in any examinations.

Considering the facts that the withdrawal of recognition was set aside, the remand continuation of recognition was directed by the NCTE, the Court found that the students were not at fault and could not be put to injury, and directed the university to conduct a Special Examination for the students of all the four semesters who were admitted during the academic year 2021-22.

Considering the plight of the students, the college has to bear the entire cost of such examinations, conduct the exams within three months, and declare the results within two months after the exam, the judges directed.

