Madurai Corporation vaccinates stray dogs in view of Rabies day

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The City corporation vaccinated over a hundred stray dogs in the ongoing special vaccination camp in the city. Though the corporation has planned to vaccinate 1,000 dogs in a 10-day camp, activists allege that the corporation could coordinate it better with their help to achieve the target in the city.



World Rabies Day (WRD) is observed each year on September 28 to create awareness about the consequences of Rabies in animals and humans, and about how to prevent it. In view of this, the city corporation in Madurai has hosted a 10-day-long campaign from September 18 to September 28. The corporation has deputed a stray dog vehicle and a mobile unit to conduct camps in all 100 wards and vaccinate stray dogs.



While speaking, a senior official from the city corporation added that though there has not been any Rabies death reported in Madurai in recent years, action is still being taken towards preventing Rabies. "During Animal Birth Control (ABC) operations on stray dogs, they are also administered with Rabies vaccine. However, this year in view of World Rabies Day, the corporation has hosted a 10-day-long campaign. As many as 2,000 vaccines have been procured by the corporation, and about 1,000 strays are expected to be vaccinated in the 10-day campaign. The remaining vaccines will be distributed to the ABC centres. On the first day of the campaign, as many as 111 dogs have been vaccinated," he said.



Speaking about the campaign, Ward 62 councillor and animal activist K Jayachandran who has been feeding street dogs said the population of stray dogs has crossed a lakh over the past decade. "The corporation has to come up with special initiatives to handle the situation. Having a small team, vaccinating such large numbers is much harder. Though corporation has requested people and social activists to come forward to vaccinate stray dogs, activists like myself are not yet properly coordinated for carrying out such camps. This could be much more efficient if the corporation coordinates with local animal activists who handle stray dogs," he added.

MADURAI: The City corporation vaccinated over a hundred stray dogs in the ongoing special vaccination camp in the city. Though the corporation has planned to vaccinate 1,000 dogs in a 10-day camp, activists allege that the corporation could coordinate it better with their help to achieve the target in the city. World Rabies Day (WRD) is observed each year on September 28 to create awareness about the consequences of Rabies in animals and humans, and about how to prevent it. In view of this, the city corporation in Madurai has hosted a 10-day-long campaign from September 18 to September 28. The corporation has deputed a stray dog vehicle and a mobile unit to conduct camps in all 100 wards and vaccinate stray dogs. While speaking, a senior official from the city corporation added that though there has not been any Rabies death reported in Madurai in recent years, action is still being taken towards preventing Rabies. "During Animal Birth Control (ABC) operations on stray dogs, they are also administered with Rabies vaccine. However, this year in view of World Rabies Day, the corporation has hosted a 10-day-long campaign. As many as 2,000 vaccines have been procured by the corporation, and about 1,000 strays are expected to be vaccinated in the 10-day campaign. The remaining vaccines will be distributed to the ABC centres. On the first day of the campaign, as many as 111 dogs have been vaccinated," he said. Speaking about the campaign, Ward 62 councillor and animal activist K Jayachandran who has been feeding street dogs said the population of stray dogs has crossed a lakh over the past decade. "The corporation has to come up with special initiatives to handle the situation. Having a small team, vaccinating such large numbers is much harder. Though corporation has requested people and social activists to come forward to vaccinate stray dogs, activists like myself are not yet properly coordinated for carrying out such camps. This could be much more efficient if the corporation coordinates with local animal activists who handle stray dogs," he added.