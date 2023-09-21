Home States Tamil Nadu

Next TN Assembly session to begin on October 9

The next session of the state Assembly will commence on October 9, Speaker M Appavu announced on Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu Assembly

Tamil Nadu Assembly

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The next session of the state Assembly will commence on October 9, Speaker M Appavu announced on Wednesday. Addressing reporters in his chamber, Appavu said on the first day of the session, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu will introduce the supplementary estimates for the year.

The duration of the House will be decided in the Business Advisory Committee meeting on October 9.
Replying to a question about the women’s reservation bill, which was introduced in the Parliament, the speaker said one has to wait and watch the developments. Media reports suggested that it was introduced only as an election gimmick,” he said.

Meanwhile, to celebrate the birth centenary of the former CM M Karunanidhi, the state government constituted the “Sattamandra Nayagar- Kalaignar” ( Assembly Hero Kalignar) committee, led by Speaker M Appavu, which has decided to conduct a conference at three colleges or schools in every district. The first conference is scheduled at Loyola College here on Thursday at noon. Speaker M Appavu will chair the conference.

