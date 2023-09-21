Social reformer Periyar's statue found defaced near Pollachi

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Tension prevailed at Vadasithur in Kinathukadavu after a bust of social reformer EV Ramasamy, who is popularly called as Periyar, was found defaced on Wednesday morning. Activists and political functionaries staged a protest at the spot demanding the immediate arrest of the culprits.

According to sources, around 8 a.m., locals found cow dung smeared on the bust that is installed at the entrance of the Samathuvapuram in Vadasithur and informed Negamam police. A team rushed to the spot pacified people who were holding a protest and cleaned the statue with water.

Activists and political leaders including Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kalagam general secretary K Ramakrishnan submitted a petition to Superintendent of Police V Badrinarayanan demanding action against perpetrators. Meanwhile, based on a complaint by Student Federation of India (SFI) district president K Rameshkumar, police registered a case and started an investigation. Badrinarayanan told TNIE that three special teams have been formed to arrest the suspects.

K Mahalingam, CPM Pollachi committee member, who led a protest in Pollachi, said, “On the birth anniversary of Periyar on September 17, DYFI released a book ‘Kairu’, which condemned social discrimination. We suspect today’s incident is a reaction to the event. Persons involved in the act should be brought to the book.”

COIMBATORE: Tension prevailed at Vadasithur in Kinathukadavu after a bust of social reformer EV Ramasamy, who is popularly called as Periyar, was found defaced on Wednesday morning. Activists and political functionaries staged a protest at the spot demanding the immediate arrest of the culprits. According to sources, around 8 a.m., locals found cow dung smeared on the bust that is installed at the entrance of the Samathuvapuram in Vadasithur and informed Negamam police. A team rushed to the spot pacified people who were holding a protest and cleaned the statue with water. Activists and political leaders including Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kalagam general secretary K Ramakrishnan submitted a petition to Superintendent of Police V Badrinarayanan demanding action against perpetrators. Meanwhile, based on a complaint by Student Federation of India (SFI) district president K Rameshkumar, police registered a case and started an investigation. Badrinarayanan told TNIE that three special teams have been formed to arrest the suspects.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); K Mahalingam, CPM Pollachi committee member, who led a protest in Pollachi, said, “On the birth anniversary of Periyar on September 17, DYFI released a book ‘Kairu’, which condemned social discrimination. We suspect today’s incident is a reaction to the event. Persons involved in the act should be brought to the book.”