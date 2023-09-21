Home States Tamil Nadu

Social reformer Periyar's statue found defaced near Pollachi

A team rushed to the spot and pacified people who were holding a protest and cleaned the statue with water.

Published: 21st September 2023 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2023 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Floral tribute to Periyar EV Ramasamy statue during his death anniversary at Mount Road in Chennai on Tuesday. (Photo | R Sathish Babu/EPS)

Periyar EV Ramasamy statue used for representational purpose (Photo | R Sathish Babu/EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Tension prevailed at Vadasithur in Kinathukadavu after a bust of social reformer EV Ramasamy, who is popularly called as Periyar, was found defaced on Wednesday morning. Activists and political functionaries staged a protest at the spot demanding the immediate arrest of the culprits.

According to sources, around 8 a.m., locals found cow dung smeared on the bust that is installed at the entrance of the Samathuvapuram in Vadasithur and informed Negamam police. A team rushed to the spot pacified people who were holding a protest and cleaned the statue with water.

Activists and political leaders including Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kalagam general secretary K Ramakrishnan submitted a petition to Superintendent of Police V Badrinarayanan demanding action against perpetrators. Meanwhile, based on a complaint by Student Federation of India (SFI) district president K Rameshkumar, police registered a case and started an investigation. Badrinarayanan told TNIE that three special teams have been formed to arrest the suspects.

K Mahalingam, CPM Pollachi committee member, who led a protest in Pollachi, said, “On the birth anniversary of Periyar on September 17, DYFI released a book ‘Kairu’, which condemned social discrimination. We suspect today’s incident is a reaction to the event. Persons involved in the act should be brought to the book.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
EV Ramasamy Periyar's statue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp