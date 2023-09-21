Treatment under torchlight: Nagai GH shoots down claims

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: In the wake of reports and videos online of patients being attended to under mobile torchlight during a power outage on Monday night, the administration at Government Nagapattinam Medical College and Hospital clarified that it had switched to a backup supply soon and that medical treatment was provided “without any shortcomings”.

According to sources, a male patient from Nagore was under treatment at the hospital’s emergency ward on Monday night after an accident. Around 11.30 pm, a power outage struck the premises. Following this, a video circulated on social media purportedly shows doctors attending to the male patient using a mobile torchlight.

Some media reports surfaced alleging that the hospital did not have power backup. Against this backdrop, the hospital management issued the following statement on Wednesday: “The power supply was cut due to the Vinayakar Chaturthi idol procession. It is known that it takes two minutes to restore the power supply by switching on the generator after an outage. The treatment was provided without any shortcomings. There were no deaths in the meantime.”

