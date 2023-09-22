27 migrants in Krishnagiri Hospital in Tamil Nadu due to food poisoning

By Express News Service

KRISHNGIRI: A total of 27 migrant workers were admitted to Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital on Tuesday and Wednesday with symptoms of food poisoning allegedly after they ate chicken rice from a restaurant near Gurubarapalli.

According to police, on Monday evening, labour in-charge Anand (49) of Malayandapalli village near Gurubarapalli bought 155 plates of chicken rice from a restaurant in Krishnagiri. Around 155 workers out of the 250 who had come from Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal, working in an electronics component manufacturing company, ate it.

On Tuesday, 13 workers reported diarrhoea and other health issues and were admitted in Government Krishnagiri MCH. On Wednesday, 14 more workers were admitted here. Based on a complaint, the police arrested the restaurant owner M Chennappan (42) and released him on bail.

Following this, Food Safety Officer Venkatesh and his team raided the restaurant and sent five samples of the food to a laboratory in Salem. Venkatesh told TNIE the issue could be with the food prepared by the workers at their place, as only 27 out of 150 complained of diarrhoea. All workers are in stable condition.

“For the past three days, food safety officers conducted raids in 122 food establishments across the district, in which they found spoiled non-veg food in 18 hotels and served notices to them. Similarly, 47.5 kg of spoiled meat was found in the shops and destroyed. Samples have been collected and sent to the laboratory as well,” he added.

KRISHNGIRI: A total of 27 migrant workers were admitted to Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital on Tuesday and Wednesday with symptoms of food poisoning allegedly after they ate chicken rice from a restaurant near Gurubarapalli. According to police, on Monday evening, labour in-charge Anand (49) of Malayandapalli village near Gurubarapalli bought 155 plates of chicken rice from a restaurant in Krishnagiri. Around 155 workers out of the 250 who had come from Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal, working in an electronics component manufacturing company, ate it. On Tuesday, 13 workers reported diarrhoea and other health issues and were admitted in Government Krishnagiri MCH. On Wednesday, 14 more workers were admitted here. Based on a complaint, the police arrested the restaurant owner M Chennappan (42) and released him on bail.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Following this, Food Safety Officer Venkatesh and his team raided the restaurant and sent five samples of the food to a laboratory in Salem. Venkatesh told TNIE the issue could be with the food prepared by the workers at their place, as only 27 out of 150 complained of diarrhoea. All workers are in stable condition. “For the past three days, food safety officers conducted raids in 122 food establishments across the district, in which they found spoiled non-veg food in 18 hotels and served notices to them. Similarly, 47.5 kg of spoiled meat was found in the shops and destroyed. Samples have been collected and sent to the laboratory as well,” he added.