BJP, AIADMK signal truce, but Annamalai won’t apologise

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three days after the AIADMK called off its alliance with the BJP, the leaders of both parties on Thursday indicated that there is still room for rapprochement between them. Sellur K Raju, a senior AIADMK leader, said his party does not have any issue with the BJP or its state unit but the AIADMK cadres have been hurt by the views expressed by BJP state president K Annamalai on late leader Arignar C N Annadurai.

Hours later, Annamalai also said there was no issue between AIA DMK and BJP and both parties want Narendra Modi to be the PM again. “That’s the common thread that links us,” he said. The BJP chief, however, said he would not apologise for his comments on Anna. Speaking to reporters in Madurai, Sellur Raju said, “Did any of our leaders say anything against the BJP? What we said was that the way the state BJP chief expressed some of his views was wrong.

AIADMK cadres hold Muthuramalainga Thevar as God while Anna is our leader. We don’t have any issues with the BJP since PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief Nadda treat Edappadi Palaniswami with respect.” But when asked whether the alliance would continue, Raju said, “Our leadership has already announced its decision.” Speaking to reporters in Coimbatore, Annamalai said, “I don’t have any issues with the AIADMK.”

‘BJP-AIADMK ties are fine’

“There is also no issue between TN BJP and AIADMK.Is there any issue between some AIADMK leaders and me? May be. But I don’t have any issue with anyone in the AIADMK,” Annamalai said. Asked about AIADMK snapping alliance with the BJP, Annamalai said, “I can’t respond to AIADMK leaders’ remarks. National leaders of the BJP will respond to them.”

On Sellur Raju’s demand that BJP should declare EPS as CM (candidate) for TN, Annamalai said, “I can’t say that because such a statement can be made only by our national leaders.” Senior journalist GC Shekhar said, “As the election advances, both AIADMK and BJP will come together burying the hatchet because they have their own political needs and compulsions.

Late DMK president M Karunanidhi described Congress as kooda natpu (friendship that should be avoided) but later they came together for political reasons. Annamalai did not go to that extent. He just recalled a historic event.

Anna is the founder of the DMK but DMK did not react to Annamalai’s remarks strongly. There are possibilities for both parties to join hands again.” Senior journalist Durai Karuna said. “The DMK-led alliance has become more formidable than what it was in 2021 Assembly polls.

Though there are criticisms against the DMK government, welfare schemes may come in handy for the party. So, to face the DMK alliance, unified AIADMK, BJP, and its alliance partners must stand together. That is what the BJP leadership wants. But EPS is adamant about not accommodating AMMK, OPS, and VK Sasikala. If BJP forms an alliance with like-minded parties, AIADMK would be isolated. So, AIADMK and BJP have no other option but to go together.”

