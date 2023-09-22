Chola museum work to start soon in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Work on establishing the Grand Chola Museum in Thanjavur will commence soon, said Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, who is also in charge of archaeology, on Thursday.

He was addressing reporters on the sidelines of a state-level seminar on ‘History of Tamil Nadu in the light of recent research findings’ organised by the Department of Archaeology at Tamil University in Thanjavur. Mentioning that work on a museum at Porunai is on the fast track, he also pointed out a site having been identified for establishing the Grand Chola Museum. Work on it will commence soon, he said, adding that a museum will also be established at Gangaikonda Cholapuram.

Pointing out that excavation is under way in eight places across the state, he said that it will be taken up in additional sites. The excavations in Keezhadi, Porunai, Vembakkottai and Vaipparu are pushing back the history of Tamil Nadu into the past.

