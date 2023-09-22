Home States Tamil Nadu

Delimitation will help more women become MPs & MLAs: Annamalai

The country requires more MLAs and MPs and the delimitation process will be implemented considering all factors including population, he added.

Published: 22nd September 2023 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2023 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Annamalai

BJP state president K Annamalai addressing reporters | express

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE/TIRUPPUR:  The delimitation process would offer a great chance for more women to become MPs and MLAs, BJP state president K Annamalai said on Thursday. Speaking to media persons at the Coimbatore airport,  Annamalai denied CM MK Stalin’s statement that the delimitation process was a political conspiracy.

“Home Minister Amit Shah has said that there is a procedure to conduct the delimitation process, which was frozen since 1976. The delimitation commission will have members from opposition parties, the ruling party, judges and representatives of the election commission.”

He added, "The country requires more MLAs and MPs and the delimitation process will be implemented considering all factors including population. This will create a great chance for more women to become MLAs and MPs." When asked why the process was not conducted so far, Annamalai said “In 1950, the number of MPs was 460 and it was increased to 543 after the delimitation commission in 1961 and 1976 respectively.

The number has not increased in the last 50 years due to various reasons including population and giving priority to economic reforms, etc. Even Chief Minister MK Stalin had to accept that one MP it difficult to handle 22 lakh population and required more MPs. Many say that the country needs 888 MPs as per the 1971 census,” he explained  

On the NEET PG cut-off controversy, Annamalai said it was reduced to ‘zero’ to fill 1.8 lakh seats and encourage aspirants to join other courses than dermatology and radiology, etc.

Later, speaking in a public rally at Kangeyam in Tiruppur district, Annamalai said, “The DMK election manifesto in 2021 promised an incentive of Rs 1000 every month to owners of  Kangeyam breed cattle, but it has not been given so far. Besides, Kangeyam has hundreds of coconut farmers and oil mills, but the state government is levying a 1% cess. Further, DMK promised  to sell coconut oil through PDS shops on an experimental basis, but  still nothing has happened.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Annamalai delimitation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp