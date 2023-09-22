Delimitation will help more women become MPs & MLAs: Annamalai

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE/TIRUPPUR: The delimitation process would offer a great chance for more women to become MPs and MLAs, BJP state president K Annamalai said on Thursday. Speaking to media persons at the Coimbatore airport, Annamalai denied CM MK Stalin’s statement that the delimitation process was a political conspiracy.

“Home Minister Amit Shah has said that there is a procedure to conduct the delimitation process, which was frozen since 1976. The delimitation commission will have members from opposition parties, the ruling party, judges and representatives of the election commission.”

He added, "The country requires more MLAs and MPs and the delimitation process will be implemented considering all factors including population. This will create a great chance for more women to become MLAs and MPs." When asked why the process was not conducted so far, Annamalai said “In 1950, the number of MPs was 460 and it was increased to 543 after the delimitation commission in 1961 and 1976 respectively.

The number has not increased in the last 50 years due to various reasons including population and giving priority to economic reforms, etc. Even Chief Minister MK Stalin had to accept that one MP it difficult to handle 22 lakh population and required more MPs. Many say that the country needs 888 MPs as per the 1971 census,” he explained

On the NEET PG cut-off controversy, Annamalai said it was reduced to ‘zero’ to fill 1.8 lakh seats and encourage aspirants to join other courses than dermatology and radiology, etc.

Later, speaking in a public rally at Kangeyam in Tiruppur district, Annamalai said, “The DMK election manifesto in 2021 promised an incentive of Rs 1000 every month to owners of Kangeyam breed cattle, but it has not been given so far. Besides, Kangeyam has hundreds of coconut farmers and oil mills, but the state government is levying a 1% cess. Further, DMK promised to sell coconut oil through PDS shops on an experimental basis, but still nothing has happened.”

