Faeces in school water tank a rumour, say Dharmapuri revenue officials

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Collector K Santhi on Thursday denied allegations that a water tank in the Pannaikulam Panchayat Union Middle School was contaminated with human faeces. According to sources, on Thursday, headmaster Babu and members of the school management committee (SMC) were inspecting the school premises for cleanliness when they sensed a foul smell from the water tank connected to the toilets. This set off speculation that the water was contaminated with faeces.

As the news spread, revenue department officials led by Pennagaram Tahsildhar Showkath Ali and DSP Mahalakshmi arrived on the spot and conducted an investigation. Further, a team of officials from the TWAD board collected water samples for testing.

Both the water tanks were drained and cleaned, said revenue officials who visited the school. Further, revenue officials said, “It (information) was merely a rumour and there was no indication of faeces in the tank”.

DSP Mahalakshmi was unavailable for comment. But police sources in Papparapatti said, “The school has two tanks, one dedicated to clean drinking water and the other to supply water for the restrooms. The foul smell emanated from the tank connected to the restroom. There is no indication of any foul play.”

Speaking to TNIE, Collector K Santhi said, “This issue is an over-exaggeration of the events. In Dharmapuri, there is a standing order that every water tank in schools should be cleaned once a month. The last time this syntax tank was cleaned was a few weeks ago and the workers who undertook the cleaning had failed to close the tank.

This led to birds using the tank and bird droppings were found floating in the water. This coupled with the algae growth due to the rains has caused a foul smell. This resulted in the rumours. The key point is water in the tank is used only for the lavatory .”

Santhi added, “ As a precaution, we have sent water samples for testing. We have already conducted a detailed investigation and reports have been filed.”

