‘Few takers for idea of milk in glass bottles’: Aavin to Madras High Court

CHENNAI: Aavin has informed the Madras High Court that a survey held in five places in the state has revealed there are only a few takers for the idea of selling milk in glass bottles.

In a status report filed before a special bench of Justices S Vaidyanathan and PT Asha, hearing petitions relating to the ban on disposable plastic goods, Aavin said the consumers, during the survey held in Tirumangalam Road, Kumarasamy Nagar and Tirunagar areas in Chennai, Pollachi and Mettupalayam in Coimbatore, have shown no interest in the idea.

“The consumers are interested in buying milk in polythene pouches instead of glass bottles as polythene is much cheaper,” the report filed through Additional Advocate General J Ravindran said. The survey was conducted as per the instructions of the court. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board submitted that from January 2019 to August 2023, it has closed 229 industries manufacturing banned plastic products in the state.

As many as 13,22,126 raids were conducted during this period, against single-use plastics 2207 tonnes of plastic items were seized, and Rs 15.89 crore fine was levied. In Chennai corporation, 9,05,854 raids were held, and 454 tonnes of plastic goods were seized, apart from slapping a fine of `5.48 crore, TNPCB said. Referring to the Meendum Manjappai drive, TNPCB said 3.50 lakh manjappai and cloth bags were distributed.

