Fewer buses harry passengers in TN's Pudukkottai

Nacchinarkkiniyan M By

Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: A surge in travel during the weekends sees hundreds of passengers at Pudukkottai's new bus stand waiting for hours to catch a bus over limited availability, rue passengers. K Ravi, a frequent commuter, told TNIE, "It is hard to miss the sight of overcrowded Pudukkottai new bus stand on Fridays, weekends and Mondays.

Passengers who want to go back to Chennai and other districts try to catch a bus during the night." Chellappa M, a commuter, was present at the bus stand last Sunday. He too faced similar problems. "I reached the bus stand by 10 p.m. and waited for a bus to Tiruchy.

Three buses arrived but were all operating at full capacity. It took two hours and 30 minutes to catch a bus with seating, for that I had to wait at the entrance of the bus stand and run as soon as the bus came to a halt." When contacted an official from TNSTC in Pudukkottai said bus service to Tiruchy is less from 10 pm. According to the official, services have been cut down due to a shortage of drivers and conductors.

The number has reduced from 2,600 to 2,000, affecting services to many areas, especially during the night from the depot. The staff shortage also means officials are unable to allot a bus when there is a surge in travel, especially in recent years as passengers now prefer night travel. "Positive steps are being taken towards recruiting more workers statewide. Soon there will be good news. We will consider the request of passengers," a senior TNSTC official told TNIE.

