IIT-Madras comes up with app to help re-live lost past

Sources said it is a spatial app, developed with the potential to inhabit the metaverse world, and helps the users capture various moving models of memory through digital reconstruction.

V Kamakoti (centre), Director, IIT Madras, at the Inauguration of second annual Indian Network for Memory Studies conference

CHENNAI:  The Centre for Memory Studies at IIT Madras has launched an application - MovingMemory - that will help enhance the experience of tourists in cultural and heritage sites. Once available in the public domain, the users can download the app, which uses Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality technologies simultaneously, through their cell phones (both Android and IOS) or through browser-based platforms. 

It is embedded with additional layers of video, audio, 3D images, and interactive elements which may be used as models for sustainable and heritage-oriented pedagogic and research approaches said Dr. Avishek Parui and Dr. Merin Simi Raj, associate professors at the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, IIT Madras. 

The application was launched during the second annual Indian Network for Memory Studies conference titled ‘Memory, Ecology, and Sustainability’, an international conference being conducted by the Indian Network for Memory Studies and the Centre for Memory Studies at IIT Madras from September 20 to 22.

