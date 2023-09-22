Home States Tamil Nadu

Madurai bench stays survey to build road for MLA’s windmill

Justice Pugalendhi passed an interim stay. The court observed that neither the petitioner nor any of the neighbouring villagers had sought a survey.

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court issued an interim stay on conducting a survey on land for constructing a pathway for windmill companies based on the request of Vilathikulam MLA GV Markandeyan.

In a petition, G Solayammal of Thoothukudi said, based on Markandeyan’s instruction, the taluk deputy surveyor (Vilathikulam) had issued a notice and directed 47 persons, including herself, to appear with revenue documents for conducting a survey with regard to the construction of a pathway for windmill companies. The impugned notice is illegal, she said.

Justice Pugalendhi passed an interim stay. The court observed that neither the petitioner nor any of the neighbouring villagers had sought a survey. The MLA is attempting to create a pathway for the private windmill and the officials were only forging records to show that the petitioner and other villagers do not have the required revenue records in their favour.

The land, on which the windmill has been proposed to be built, is situated far away from the petitioner’s land,” the court observed. The court said the exercise is being conducted by the taluk surveyor officers based on a request made by the MLA. 

