Man kills 2-year-old nephew to spite mom, stuffs body inside speaker in TN

KALLAKURICHIL: A two-year-old boy who went missing on Sunday at a village in Kallakurichi district was found dead, with his body dumped inside a speaker at his home on Wednesday. The accused, V Rajesh (22), uncle of the murdered Thirumoorthy, was arrested on Wednesday and remanded in Cuddalore central prison as per a court order on Thursday.

According to Thirupalapandal police, Rajesh, brother of the boy’s father V Gurumorthy (24), allegedly murdered the child to take revenge on his sister-in-law G Jegadeswari after she refused to accede to his demands for a relationship.

The woman had also threatened to disclose his proposition to the family if Rajesh troubled her again. The brothers working as drivers in Bangalore came back to their home at Thirupalapandal village near Tirukoilur a few weeks ago after Gurumorthy suffered injuries in an accident. After Thirumoorthy went missing on Sunday evening, his father filed a missing complaint at Thirupalapandal police station on Monday

Uncle confesses to strangling boy to death

A team from the Thirupalapandal police station later sent the body to Kallakurichi Government Hospital for postmortem. “A manhunt was launched to trace Rajesh after he went missing. He was arrested on Wednesday evening.

During interrogation, Rajesh confessed to the murder. Incensed by Jegadeswari’s rejection, Rajesh took the boy into his room and strangled him to death and concealed the body inside the speaker box,” police said. “On Wednesday, as foul smell emanated from a speaker at home, family members and neighbours opened it and found the child’s body stuffed inside it,” police added.

