Petitions received under 'Muthalvarin Mugavari' scheme to be resolved immediately, says Udhayanidhi Stalin

Over one lakh petitions have been received under 'Muthalvarin Mugavari' scheme. Of this, 74,805 petitions were accepted and the remaining were rejected, he added.

Published: 22nd September 2023 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2023 08:24 AM

Udhayanidhi Stalin

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare Udhayanidhi Stalin said petitions received under the 'Muthalvarin Mugavari' scheme should be resolved with utmost care during a review meeting of the ongoing developmental works at the district collectorate on Thursday.

Ministers P Moorthy and Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, National Health Mission Tamil Nadu Mission Director Dr Darez Ahamed, district Collector MS Sangeetha and other officials were present on the occasion.

"Over one lakh petitions have been received under the 'Muthalvarin Mugavari' scheme. Of this, 74,805 petitions were accepted and the remaining were rejected. During a surprise inspection at a school in the Veerapandi area, we found only one vegetable was used in sambar instead of five vegetables Officials should strictly follow the norms of CM's breakfast scheme," said Udhayanidhi, listing out the number of children who benefitted under the breakfast scheme.

He also asked the collector to inquire and send the report to him. Earlier in the day, Udhayanidhi distributed porkizhi and other gifts to 1,500 senior cadres of DMK at Muthanampatti near Thirumangalam.

