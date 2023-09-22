Revenue inspector receives death threat from DMK man, cops register CSR not FIR

Thinakaran Rajamani By

Express News Service

TENKASI: Sivagiri Revenue Inspector S Sundari filed a complaint against the DMK's Tenkasi north district deputy secretary V Manoharan who allegedly threatened to kill her after she refused to give his wife permission to lift free 'vandal' soil for his brick kiln on Wednesday. The revenue officials alleged that the police refused to register a case against Manoharan but just registered her complaint in the Community Service Register (CSR).



In her complaint to the Sivagiri police inspector, Sundari said Manoharan abused her and threatened to kill her, at her office in the presence of the public. "Manoharan's wife Pechiammal submitted an application seeking permission to lift the free 'vandal' soil meant for agricultural purposes, from Muthoor Lake to her farmland. When I inspected her land, an unpermitted brick kiln was functioning there, and about 2,000 units of sand were stored on the land. Since we cannot give her free 'vandal' soil, I dismissed her application and handed over the same to my assistant. At around 4 pm on Wednesday, Manoharan visited my office and prevented me from doing my job. Apart from abusing me using unparliamentary words, he threatened to kill me before leaving the office," she said.



Sundari further pointed out the Srivaikundam Village Administrative Officer's (VAO) murder by the sand mafia in her complaint. "We all know that the VAO was murdered in broad daylight. Since there is insecurity for my own life, I request you to provide me with security and take action against Manoharan by registering a case against him," she demanded in her complaint.



Revenue officials said, that after a long wait, the police filed a CSR against Manoharan at 8 pm but refused to register an FIR. "The DMK functionaries, including DMK Union Secretary Muthaiah Pandian who is also the Sivagiri Union Council Chairman, visited the police station and instructed the police not to register a case against his party man. After this, the police began insisting Sundari bring two witnesses to the police station to prove her claim. Sundari has now been admitted to a private hospital due to variations in her blood pressure," said the revenue officials.



When contacted by TNIE over the phone, Superintendent of Police E T Samson said he would look into this matter. District Collector D Ravichandran said he would call back TNIE later.

