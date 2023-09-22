Tirupattur collector rescues 13-year-old girl neglected by parents

By Express News Service

TIRUPATTUR: Tirupattur Collector D Baskara Pandian on Wednesday rescued a 13-year-old girl from her parents after they allegedly failed to provide for her and prevented her from going to school. The girl has been sent to Tirupattur Adi Dravidar welfare government hostel.

The girl’s parents live in Madapalli and have four children; three daughters and a son. While the eldest daughter is married, the other three children are school students. The rescued girl was enrolled in Class 9 at Madavalam GGHS.

When Collector Baskara Pandian, on Tuesday, learnt her parents restricted her from attending school and rarely allowed her to step outside, he visited their house. He noticed the house did not have an electricity connection and proper care was not being provided to the children. He said the parents were neither cooking nor washing clothes for several months. Sometimes the father, a daily wage labourer, buys food or their relatives send food for the children.

Speaking to TNIE, the collector said, “When I asked her about joining the hostel, she was happy and willingly accompanied me. We will ensure proper care and education for her.” Delivering on his promise, the collector got her admitted to the Meenakshi GGHSS.

Collector Pandian instructed officials to ensure that the girl’s family received an electricity connection and arrange some loans for them. The children did not possess birth certificates and Aadhaar cards, which are also being taken care of. He warned the parents of action if they failed to send the children to school or provide them with proper food. He has also arranged for counselling sessions for the parents.

“The other two children remain with the parents and we are working on making arrangements for the family, including offering financial assistance. We will also monitor them regularly to ensure the welfare of the children,” the collector added.

TIRUPATTUR: Tirupattur Collector D Baskara Pandian on Wednesday rescued a 13-year-old girl from her parents after they allegedly failed to provide for her and prevented her from going to school. The girl has been sent to Tirupattur Adi Dravidar welfare government hostel. The girl’s parents live in Madapalli and have four children; three daughters and a son. While the eldest daughter is married, the other three children are school students. The rescued girl was enrolled in Class 9 at Madavalam GGHS. When Collector Baskara Pandian, on Tuesday, learnt her parents restricted her from attending school and rarely allowed her to step outside, he visited their house. He noticed the house did not have an electricity connection and proper care was not being provided to the children. He said the parents were neither cooking nor washing clothes for several months. Sometimes the father, a daily wage labourer, buys food or their relatives send food for the children.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Speaking to TNIE, the collector said, “When I asked her about joining the hostel, she was happy and willingly accompanied me. We will ensure proper care and education for her.” Delivering on his promise, the collector got her admitted to the Meenakshi GGHSS. Collector Pandian instructed officials to ensure that the girl’s family received an electricity connection and arrange some loans for them. The children did not possess birth certificates and Aadhaar cards, which are also being taken care of. He warned the parents of action if they failed to send the children to school or provide them with proper food. He has also arranged for counselling sessions for the parents. “The other two children remain with the parents and we are working on making arrangements for the family, including offering financial assistance. We will also monitor them regularly to ensure the welfare of the children,” the collector added.