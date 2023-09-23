65 kg of stale meat seized from 11 restaurants in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR/RAMANATHAPURAM: Officials from the Food Safety Department held an inspection in 67 restaurants in Virudhunagar district recently and seized around 65 kg of stale meat from 11 restaurants. The teams also seized 3 kg of banned single-use plastic products from the restaurants. A fine of Rs 30,000 was levied upon the eateries.



"Recently, there have been fears about the quality and safety of food prepared in the restaurants. As a preventive measure, we have been carrying out the inspections. We will check on all the restaurants in the district," official sources said.



District Collector V P Jeyaseelan said if the food at any restaurant is found to be adulterated or prepared in unhygienic conditions, the public can file complaints either at the district food safety department's office number 04562 252255 or through the department's WhatsApp number 9444042322.



Meanwhile, as per orders of the Ramanathapuram district collector, food safety officials M Jayaraj and M Dharmar inspected the restaurants in Thiruvadanai. "During the inspection, around 4.5 kg of chicken that was marinated using a high quantity of food colour, was seized and destroyed. "Further, 3 kg of plastic products were seized. Notices were issued to four shops and a fine of Rs 4,000 was levied upon them," sources said.

