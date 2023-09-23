AIADMK team meets BJP leaders in Delhi, but could not meet Amit Shah  

Home States Tamil Nadu

The AIADMK team was said to have raised certain other issues discussed during the last visit of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami but the BJP leaders were non-commital on those issues.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  DAYS  after the AIADMK called off its alliance with the BJP, a team of senior leaders of the Dravidian party comprising former ministers CVe Shanmugam, KP Munusamy, Natham R Viswanathan, SP Velumani and P Thangamani on Friday separately called on BJP national president JP Nadda, and Piyush Goyal who is well versed with party affairs in Tamil Nadu. Sources said Vanathi Srinivasan, national president of the BJP’s women’s wing was also present. 

BJP sources said during their talks with both leaders, the AIADMK leaders have insisted that either BJP state president K Annamalai should apologise for his remarks on CN Annadurai or he should be replaced as state president for smooth coordination between the two parties to face the Lok Sabha elections.  However, the BJP leaders refused to accept this and since there was no progress in the talks, the meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah could not take place.

The AIADMK team was said to have raised certain other issues discussed during the last visit of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami but the BJP leaders were non-commital on those issues. In the coming days, another round of talks is likely to be held to iron out the issues and after that, Amit Shah might meet the AIADMK leaders.

On Thursday, Annamalai said he has no issues with the AIADMK but stood his ground regarding his remarks on Annadurai.  Former minister and senior leader in AIADMK Sellur K Raju said the party has no issues with the BJP and AIADMK cadre were hurt by Annamalai’s remarks. 

