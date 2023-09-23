CM allocates Rs 10L to bring back TN girl from Turkey

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin has sanctioned Rs 10 lakh to facilitate the repatriation of a two-year-old girl from Kancheepuram district who has been undergoing treatment in Turkey for two weeks.

According to an official press statement, the child’s father, Manoj, was travelling with the girl, Santhiya, from San Francisco to Chennai on September 7 and she fell seriously ill during their journey. Manoj made an unscheduled stop in Istanbul, Turkey, where Santhiya was admitted to Medicana Istanbul. During the past two weeks, Manoj has exhausted all his finances on her treatment. Manoj reached out to the state government seeking assistance in bringing Santhiya back to Tamil Nadu for further treatment.

Upon learning about it, Chief Minister MK Stalin promptly allocated the funds. Based on Stalin’s directive, the Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Department is coordinating to bring back Santhiya.

