Home States Tamil Nadu

CM allocates Rs 10L to bring back TN girl from Turkey

Chief Minister MK Stalin has sanctioned Rs 10 lakh to facilitate the repatriation of a two-year-old girl from Kancheepuram district who has been undergoing treatment in Turkey for two weeks.

Published: 23rd September 2023 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2023 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin

A file photo Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chief Minister MK Stalin has sanctioned Rs 10 lakh to facilitate the repatriation of a two-year-old girl from Kancheepuram district who has been undergoing treatment in Turkey for two weeks.

According to an official press statement, the child’s father, Manoj, was travelling with the girl, Santhiya, from San Francisco to Chennai on September 7 and she fell seriously ill during their journey. Manoj made an unscheduled stop in Istanbul, Turkey, where Santhiya was admitted to Medicana Istanbul. During the past two weeks, Manoj has exhausted all his finances on her treatment. Manoj reached out to the state government seeking assistance in bringing Santhiya back to Tamil Nadu for further treatment. 

Upon learning about it, Chief Minister MK Stalin promptly allocated the funds. Based on Stalin’s directive, the Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Department is coordinating to bring back Santhiya.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin TN girl from Turkey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp