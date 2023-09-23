CPM is part of INDIA alliance: Senior leader Prakash Karat

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: CPM is part of the INDIA alliance and will fight against the BJP, the RSS and Hindutva forces, said senior CPM leader Prakash Karat at the inauguration of Theekkathir's Tirunelveli edition on Friday. He demanded the democratic and secular forces to work towards isolating the BJP and removing the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.



Addressing the event, Karat said, "Tamil Nadu has shown the way to the rest of the country. The DMK-led alliance here isolated the BJP in the previous elections. Such unity among the opposition parties is required all over the country. The CPM participated in all three meetings of the INDIA alliance and we are part of the alliance. All 28 parties of the alliance should put up an effective fight against the BJP. We hope that this alliance will emerge as a broad platform to mobilise all the anti-BJP forces in the country. More parties will join this alliance in the future. These parties should also conduct ideological and political struggle against the RSS and Hindutva forces which are functioning with the agenda of creating a Hindu Rastra."



On the women's reservation bill passed by the Parliament, the CPM leader said it cannot be implemented even in 2029.



"The UPA government introduced the women's reservation bill in 2010 itself. However, its effort was defeated in the lower house. Now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is claiming credit for this bill which cannot be even implemented in 2029. The BJP says that its implementation will be after the census and delimitation of the constituencies. According to the constitution, the first election after the census should be held for the old number of seats despite delimitation," he said, adding the bill was passed by the BJP to please women before the upcoming parliamentary election.



Minister Mano Thangaraj, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan, state committee member KG Baskaran and district secretary K Sriram were present at the event.

