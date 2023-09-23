Home States Tamil Nadu

CPM is part of INDIA alliance: Senior leader Prakash Karat

The DMK-led alliance here isolated the BJP in the previous elections. Such unity among the opposition parties is required all over the country, he added.

Published: 23rd September 2023 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2023 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Prakash Karat

Senior CPM leader Prakash Karat (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI:  CPM is part of the INDIA alliance and will fight against the BJP, the RSS and Hindutva forces, said senior CPM leader Prakash Karat at the inauguration of Theekkathir's Tirunelveli edition on Friday. He demanded the democratic and secular forces to work towards isolating the BJP and removing the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

Addressing the event, Karat said, "Tamil Nadu has shown the way to the rest of the country. The DMK-led alliance here isolated the BJP in the previous elections. Such unity among the opposition parties is required all over the country. The CPM participated in all three meetings of the INDIA alliance and we are part of the alliance. All 28 parties of the alliance should put up an effective fight against the BJP. We hope that this alliance will emerge as a broad platform to mobilise all the anti-BJP forces in the country. More parties will join this alliance in the future. These parties should also conduct ideological and political struggle against the RSS and Hindutva forces which are functioning with the agenda of creating a Hindu Rastra."

On the women's reservation bill passed by the Parliament, the CPM leader said it cannot be implemented even in 2029.

"The UPA government introduced the women's reservation bill in 2010 itself. However, its effort was defeated in the lower house. Now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is claiming credit for this bill which cannot be even implemented in 2029. The BJP says that its implementation will be after the census and delimitation of the constituencies. According to the constitution, the first election after the census should be held for the old number of seats despite delimitation," he said, adding the bill was passed by the BJP to please women before the upcoming parliamentary election.  

Minister Mano Thangaraj, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan, state committee member KG Baskaran and district secretary K Sriram were present at the event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPM INDIA alliance Prakash Karat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp