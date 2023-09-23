DVAC sleuths in TN arrest surveyor, assistant for receiving Rs 20k bribe; raid suspended sub-registrar's house

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI/TENKASI: DVAC sleuths arrested a surveyor and her assistant in Gangaikondan for allegedly receiving Rs 20,000 as a bribe for surveying a plot of land, on Thursday. Puthumadasamy (31), a resident of Vadakarai near Gangaikondan submitted an application with surveyor Lingammal for surveying his parcel of land.



However, Lingammal allegedly demanded Rs 20,000 bribe to do her job. Puthumadasamy filed a complaint with the DVAC in Tirunelveli. Based on the advice of the sleuths, Puthumadasamy approached Lingammal with chemical-laced currencies. The surveyor asked him to hand over the money to her assistant Santhi. When Santhi received the money, the DVAC sleuths led by inspector Robin Gnanasingh arrested Lingammal and her assistant red-handed.



In Tenkasi, the DVAC sleuths led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Paulsudhir conducted a raid at suspended Sub-Registrar Ananthi's house in Maruthamputhur village near Alangulam. Ananthi is one of the Sub-Registrars, who were suspended in the southern districts for illegally registering the PACL land, the sale of which was banned by the Supreme Court. The sleuths reportedly confiscated several documents during their raid, which lasted from 6 am to 3 pm on Thursday. Ananthi's husband Harinarayanan is a ward councillor in Alangulam Union.

