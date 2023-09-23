Goondas Act to be invoked against suspects in illegal scan centre case in TN

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Collector K Santhi said that efforts are underway to invoke the Goondas Act against five people who were running the sex determination racket near Semmankuzhimedu.

Speaking to the media, the collector said, “Five people were arrested on Wednesday for running a sex determination racket near Karimangalam. They had rented a house and were using a portable ultrasound machine to run this racket.

The prenatal mothers were brought here through brokers. Through the efforts of the joint director medical office team, the racket was busted. Such crimes will not be allowed and efforts are underway to charge the accused under the Goondas Act.”

“The health department in Dharmapuri will be closely monitoring the scan centres and hospitals, where there is an increasing number of male childbirths. If such scan centres are found, severe action will be taken against them. Further, people who learn about such illegal activities must report it to the administration. Instructions about it have been provided to Village Health Nurse, Block Medical Offices, PHC and others,” she added.

