Man arrested for cheating his friend of Rs 90 lakh in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: The Ambasamudram police arrested on Thursday a 56-year-old man who allegedly cheated his friend of Rs 90 lakh after accepting the money by promising Rs 1.2 crore of returns. The police identified the suspect as Brisilli Anthony Raja, a resident of Kammalar Street in Ambasamudram.



"The complainant Vincent Packiyanathan, residing in Teachers' Colony of Ambasamudram, is involved in the textile business. He and Vincent have known each other since their childhood. Anthony Raja along with Alrin William (25), Aani (23), and a woman met Vincent at his house some months ago. In the meeting, he promised Vincent that he could get more returns if Vincent invested in his business. Anthony Raja introduced his accomplices as his business partners.

Vincent gave the suspect Rs 90 lakh in instalments, believing that he would get Rs 1.2 crore in return as promised. However, Anthony Raja failed to pay back neither the principal amount nor the returns to Vincent and also allegedly posed a life threat to Vincent," the police said.



Based on Vincent's complaint, the Ambasamudram police inspector Maheskumar registered a case against Anthony Raja and arrested him on Friday, the police said in a statement.

TIRUNELVELI: The Ambasamudram police arrested on Thursday a 56-year-old man who allegedly cheated his friend of Rs 90 lakh after accepting the money by promising Rs 1.2 crore of returns. The police identified the suspect as Brisilli Anthony Raja, a resident of Kammalar Street in Ambasamudram. "The complainant Vincent Packiyanathan, residing in Teachers' Colony of Ambasamudram, is involved in the textile business. He and Vincent have known each other since their childhood. Anthony Raja along with Alrin William (25), Aani (23), and a woman met Vincent at his house some months ago. In the meeting, he promised Vincent that he could get more returns if Vincent invested in his business. Anthony Raja introduced his accomplices as his business partners. Vincent gave the suspect Rs 90 lakh in instalments, believing that he would get Rs 1.2 crore in return as promised. However, Anthony Raja failed to pay back neither the principal amount nor the returns to Vincent and also allegedly posed a life threat to Vincent," the police said. Based on Vincent's complaint, the Ambasamudram police inspector Maheskumar registered a case against Anthony Raja and arrested him on Friday, the police said in a statement.