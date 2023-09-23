MNM president Kamal Haasan hints at contesting from Kovai in 2024 polls

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Actor and founder president of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) Kamal Haasan on Friday indicated that he was ready to contest from Coimbatore in 2024. He contested from Coimbatore South assembly seat in 2021 but lost to Vanathi Srinivasan of BJP.

Addressing his party functionaries, Kamal said “Those who are afraid to stand in the front line in battle are not leaders. But I can manage it. It’s alright if my nose is hurt in action. I will be back in Coimbatore (after treatment).”

Speaking about the 2024 elections, Kamal said several parties have started printing invitations to invite him, adding the MNM required 20 dedicated cadres in every booth to ensure victory. “Many people will appreciate my father’s work in the Congress party. Like him, at least 20 people should work in every booth for MNM. We need 40,000 people to work in all booths in the Coimbatore Parliamentary constituency. It is not enough to invite me to contest in Coimbatore. Everyone should work to strengthen the party,” he said.

While asked about the row over Sanatana Dharma, Kamal said “A little boy is being bashed up for speaking about it”. He added,”It was Periyar who introduced the word Sanathanam and he lived for the betterment of society. Neither DMK nor any other party can claim Periyar as their own. Tamil Nadu will celebrate Periyar as its own.”

