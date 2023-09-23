'My application got rejected', there is malpractice: Ex-AIADMK minister

By Express News Service

MADURAI: AIADMK former minister RB Udhayakumar, on Friday, said there has been major malpractice with regard to the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme. He claimed that he received a message on his phone informing him that the application for the scheme had been rejected, though no woman from his family had applied due to ineligibility.



Regarding the accusation, Udhayakumar spoke to TNIE on Friday. "I have orally given a complaint to District Collector M S Sangeetha, requesting a probe into this issue. I have sent the message as proof and the phone number to which the message was sent," he said.



When we asked to send the screenshot of the message, Udhayakumar forwarded us only the message copy and shared the number from which he received the message. However, the number wasn't a government-authenticated number but rather belonged to an AIADMK party functionary R Prabakar (32), a resident of Sholavandan, Madurai, who works in a private company. When we contacted him, Prabakar said he received that message in response to his mother's Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai application, which was rejected recently. Following this, he forwarded the message to his party leader, RB Udhayakumar, he added.

