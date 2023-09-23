Padasalai warden gets anticipatory bail in Kollidam drowning case

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court granted anticipatory bail to Srirangam Sriman Trust Battar Gurukulam Padasalai warden Srinivasarav alias Srinivasan, in a case pertaining to the drowning of three students from Padasalai in Kollidam river in Tiruchy district on May 14 this year.



Justice G Ilangovan allowed Srinivasan's second anticipatory bail petition on the condition that he should pay Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the three students -- S Vishnu Prasad (13), S Hari Prasad (14) and S Surya Abiram (15). This is without prejudice to the compensation that was received by the deceased families from the government, the judge said.



According to the prosecution, on May 14, three students went to take a bath at Kollidam River and they were swept away by the tide. Originally, the case was registered under Section 174 CrPC, but later altered as Section 304 (a) IPC read with Section 75 of the JJ Act by the Srirangam police.



During the hearing, the prosecution alleged that there was criminal negligence on the part of the petitioner. But the latter denied the allegations and offered to pay compensation to the family members of the deceased children.



The judge observed that though there was some negligence on the part of the petitioner, it would be for the trial court to decide whether or not it would attract the JJ Act. He further opined that the compensation might provide solace to the families of the deceased and passed the above order. He also added that the petitioner should report to the Srirangam police daily morning until further orders.

