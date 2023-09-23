Home States Tamil Nadu

Padasalai warden gets anticipatory bail in Kollidam drowning case

This is without prejudice to the compensation that was received by the deceased families from the government, the judge said.
 

Published: 23rd September 2023 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2023 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

Madurai Bench of Madras High Court

Madurai Bench of Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court granted anticipatory bail to Srirangam Sriman Trust Battar Gurukulam Padasalai warden Srinivasarav alias Srinivasan, in a case pertaining to the drowning of three students from Padasalai in Kollidam river in Tiruchy district on May 14 this year.

Justice G Ilangovan allowed Srinivasan's second anticipatory bail petition on the condition that he should pay Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the three students -- S Vishnu Prasad (13), S Hari Prasad (14) and S Surya Abiram (15).  This is without prejudice to the compensation that was received by the deceased families from the government, the judge said.

According to the prosecution, on May 14, three students went to take a bath at Kollidam River and they were swept away by the tide. Originally, the case was registered under Section 174 CrPC, but later altered as Section 304 (a) IPC read with Section 75 of the JJ Act by the Srirangam police.

During the hearing, the prosecution alleged that there was criminal negligence on the part of the petitioner. But the latter denied the allegations and offered to pay compensation to the family members of the deceased children.

The judge observed that though there was some negligence on the part of the petitioner, it would be for the trial court to decide whether or not it would attract the JJ Act. He further opined that the compensation might provide solace to the families of the deceased and passed the above order. He also added that the petitioner should report to the Srirangam police daily morning until further orders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kollidam drowning case Padasalai warden Madurai Bench of Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp