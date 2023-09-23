Pipeline work suspended for idol procession in Kovai

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has suspended work to install a pipeline for a 24x7 water supply project on Bharathi Park Road till Mettupalayam Road to facilitate the Vinayakar idol immersion procession. Officials from the civic body said the road, which is one of the designated roads for the procession, would be restored in 10 days.

According to sources, the 1.5 km Bharathi Park Road connects two national highways, including the Anaikatti Highways (Thadagam Road) and the Nagapattinam-Coimbatore-Gundalpet Highways (Mettupalayam Road). The road was dug up for pipeline installation work.

Apart from locals, students have been urging the civic body to fix the road as the stretch falls between the Government College of Technology (GCT) and Avinashilingam University. G Thambidurai, a resident of the area, told TNIE, “The road, despite being a vital link remains in an unmotorable condition for a long time. Considering the importance of the stretch, CCMC should have deployed additional manpower and finished the work sooner.

But, they simply closed parts of the road. Before the northeast monsoon begins, the officials must finish paving a new road.” The civic body had already submitted a proposal to the state government in regards to handing over the Bharathi Park Road to the State Highways department for complete maintenance, but it is yet to receive a response from the government.

CCMC Commissioner M Prathap told TNIE, “We have currently stopped the pipeline works on Bharathi Park Road due to the Vinayagar idols procession. The Suez Projects Firm has a few more works pending on the road. Once the processions are completed by this week, the work will be resumed. We shall finish the work in 10 days and start paving the road soon. A new road is set to be laid at the cost of `65 lakh.”

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has suspended work to install a pipeline for a 24x7 water supply project on Bharathi Park Road till Mettupalayam Road to facilitate the Vinayakar idol immersion procession. Officials from the civic body said the road, which is one of the designated roads for the procession, would be restored in 10 days. According to sources, the 1.5 km Bharathi Park Road connects two national highways, including the Anaikatti Highways (Thadagam Road) and the Nagapattinam-Coimbatore-Gundalpet Highways (Mettupalayam Road). The road was dug up for pipeline installation work. Apart from locals, students have been urging the civic body to fix the road as the stretch falls between the Government College of Technology (GCT) and Avinashilingam University. G Thambidurai, a resident of the area, told TNIE, “The road, despite being a vital link remains in an unmotorable condition for a long time. Considering the importance of the stretch, CCMC should have deployed additional manpower and finished the work sooner.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); But, they simply closed parts of the road. Before the northeast monsoon begins, the officials must finish paving a new road.” The civic body had already submitted a proposal to the state government in regards to handing over the Bharathi Park Road to the State Highways department for complete maintenance, but it is yet to receive a response from the government. CCMC Commissioner M Prathap told TNIE, “We have currently stopped the pipeline works on Bharathi Park Road due to the Vinayagar idols procession. The Suez Projects Firm has a few more works pending on the road. Once the processions are completed by this week, the work will be resumed. We shall finish the work in 10 days and start paving the road soon. A new road is set to be laid at the cost of `65 lakh.”