Power tariff hike: 50k firms to go on strike in TN on Monday 

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu Industries Association on Friday said around 50,000 industries affiliated to 165 associations spread across TN, including the Coimbatore District Small Scale Industries Association (CODISSIA), will go on strike on September 25 (Monday). The protest is to urge the state to withdraw electricity tariff revision, peak hour charge and fixed charge, and in support of other demands, associations said.

Speaking to reporters in Coimbatore on Friday, office-bearers of various associations said, “Around 50,000 industries will suspend their operations on Monday. Around three crore labourers, including 1.2 crore registered employees and migrant labourers of these units, will strike work.”

“While states like Maharashtra, Haryana and Gujarat are providing subsidies to industries, the Tamil Nadu government is increasing the burden on us with exorbitant electricity charges. The government neither consulted us before revising the power tariff nor sought our suggestions about the change after the rollout,” the industrialists said. If the government fails to accept our demands, we will convene a meeting to decide the future course of action, the associations said. V Karthick, a motor pump manufacturer in Coimbatore, told TNIE, “One-HP motor pump sold for Rs 6,000 apiece now costs Rs 11,000.”

“THE price has almost doubled because of the steep power tariff revision. Fixed demand charges have gone up almost 400%. Many have shut down their industries and some companies have moved to Gujarat,” Karthick said.

CODISSIA, ICCI (Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry) Coimbatore, SIEMA (South Indian Engineering Manufacturers’ Association), TECA (Tamil Nadu Electricity Consumers Association), and others associations will take part in the strike.

Tiruppur Exporters and Manufacturer Association (TEAMA) president M P Muthurathinam said, “Garment export units and allied industries are suffering due to low order volume and labour issues. The peak hour charge levied in two phases in a day, 6 am to 10 am and 6 pm to 10 pm, and fixed charge are crippling small units.”

(With inputs from Tiruppur)

