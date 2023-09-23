Remarks against judiciary: AG denies ‘Savukku’ nod to sue RS Bharathi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram has denied consent to YouTuber and political commentator ‘Savukku’ Shankar for suing DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi for his comments on the suo motu revisions of trial court orders involving disproportionate assets cases against sitting and former ministers by Justice N Anand Venkatesh of Madras High Court.

“In my opinion, the statement of Bharathi does not constitute criminal contempt, and as the judge himself has refused to initiate contempt proceedings, I do not see any reason to grant consent to initiate criminal contempt against him,” the AG said in the rejection order on Friday.

The Youtuber sought the consent through an application on August 28, 2023. Shunmugasundaram said, “Bharathi had categorically stated he intended to approach the SC and raise the grounds explained by him.” Citing Supreme Court rulings on contempt of court proceedings, Shunmugasundaram said the statement may be a criticism but there is no intention to scandalise judicial proceedings.

Why can’t action be taken for disobeying orders? Vishal asked

Annoyed with actor Vishal over his failure to comply with and disobeying the orders, the Madras HC questioned him as to why contempt of court proceedings should not be initiated against him in connection with the case over the dispute of debt he owed to Lyca Productions.

Justice PT Asha, while hearing a petition filed by Lyca, expressed strong displeasure over the defiant manner in which the actor has been approaching the court orders.

In the last hearing, the judge had directed him to furnish the details of the statements of his bank accounts and the details of properties he owns. The judge directed him to submit the hard copy with the registry by 3 pm and posted the matter to September 25.

