RPF head constable ends life hours after woman cop kills self, 2 kids in Tamil Nadu

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Hours after the government railway policewoman murdered her two children and died by suicide at Thennur on Thursday night, a 50-year-old Railway Protection Force (RPF) head constable, with whom the policewoman was allegedly in an extramarital relationship, also took the extreme step at Chinna Kollapatti near Sattur.



Police sources said before taking the extreme step around 5.30 pm, K Jeyalekshmi (35), sent a suicide note to the RPF head constable, Chockalinga Pandian. "In the WhatsApp message, she accused him of cheating on her with another woman. She claimed that she had lost Rs 8 lakh due to Pandian, and had also undergone multiple abortions. Jeyalekshmi said she had all the records to prove this, and that the police would arrest him soon. She also told him in the message that she is going to end her life," they added.



Jeyalekshmi then phoned the railway control room and asked the RPF personnel to secure Pandian. However, the head constable sent a suicide note to his brother and took the extreme step around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday.



Speaking to TNIE, Superintendent of Police (Government Railway Police), Tiruchy, Senthil Kumar said over 400 audio recordings that were collected from the phones of both the deceased revealed that they were in a relationship for the last six years. "Pandian allegedly entered into a relationship with another woman from the Sengottai division office, and this created a dispute between him and Jeyalekshmi. She had been suffering from depression over the past few days. Recently, Pandian went to Jeyalakshmi's house and engaged in a heated argument in front of her neighbours," the officer added.



Jeyalakshmi had also approached a private detective agency to inquire about Pandian's alleged other relationships. "They had heated arguments over the phone recently and she took the extreme step due to all this. Pandian is survived by his wife and two children. His divorce case is pending in the court," the SP further said. It may be noted that Jeyalakshmi was also served a transfer order recently as part of routine office procedures. Pandian was transferred to the Sengottai division a few months ago.



(Assistance to those having suicidal thoughts is available at Tamil Nadu Health Department Helpline number 104 and Sneha's suicide prevention helpline number 044-24640050)

MADURAI: Hours after the government railway policewoman murdered her two children and died by suicide at Thennur on Thursday night, a 50-year-old Railway Protection Force (RPF) head constable, with whom the policewoman was allegedly in an extramarital relationship, also took the extreme step at Chinna Kollapatti near Sattur. Police sources said before taking the extreme step around 5.30 pm, K Jeyalekshmi (35), sent a suicide note to the RPF head constable, Chockalinga Pandian. "In the WhatsApp message, she accused him of cheating on her with another woman. She claimed that she had lost Rs 8 lakh due to Pandian, and had also undergone multiple abortions. Jeyalekshmi said she had all the records to prove this, and that the police would arrest him soon. She also told him in the message that she is going to end her life," they added. Jeyalekshmi then phoned the railway control room and asked the RPF personnel to secure Pandian. However, the head constable sent a suicide note to his brother and took the extreme step around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday. Speaking to TNIE, Superintendent of Police (Government Railway Police), Tiruchy, Senthil Kumar said over 400 audio recordings that were collected from the phones of both the deceased revealed that they were in a relationship for the last six years. "Pandian allegedly entered into a relationship with another woman from the Sengottai division office, and this created a dispute between him and Jeyalekshmi. She had been suffering from depression over the past few days. Recently, Pandian went to Jeyalakshmi's house and engaged in a heated argument in front of her neighbours," the officer added. Jeyalakshmi had also approached a private detective agency to inquire about Pandian's alleged other relationships. "They had heated arguments over the phone recently and she took the extreme step due to all this. Pandian is survived by his wife and two children. His divorce case is pending in the court," the SP further said. It may be noted that Jeyalakshmi was also served a transfer order recently as part of routine office procedures. Pandian was transferred to the Sengottai division a few months ago.(Assistance to those having suicidal thoughts is available at Tamil Nadu Health Department Helpline number 104 and Sneha's suicide prevention helpline number 044-24640050)