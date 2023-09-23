Tamil Nadu CM seeks impact report on flagship schemes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday requested the State Planning Commission to submit socio-economic impact reports on flagship schemes of the government like the Naan Mudhalvan Scheme, breakfast scheme and the Rs 1,000 honorarium scheme by conducting field studies.

Chairing the fourth meeting of the commission at the secretariat, the chief minister, who is also chairman of the commission, said these schemes have benefitted various sections of society and that the commission should examine their socio-economic impact and submit reports to the government.

Stalin urged the commission to take along the statistics department and evaluation & applied research department since their coordination is important for the works. Stalin also urged the commission to study whether the government departments utilise the recommendations made by the panel.

Stating that based on the draft policies submitted by the SPC, many state policies on important subjects have been released, the chief minister urged the commission to finalise policies relating to waste management, sustainable land use, water resources, employment and skills, and housing.

Stalin said the government considers the reports of the socio-economic impact of various schemes very important. Only after the SPC submitted its report on the impact of the free bus ride scheme for women, people could understand the value of the scheme.

Through the Naan Mudhalvan Scheme, 13 lakh students have been imparted skill development training free of cost and 1.74 lakh students got employment. The commission should give recommendations on how to improve these schemes in the coming days. On the women’s honorarium scheme, the chief minister referred to a Facebook post that 300 women in his village received this honorarium i.e., his village received Rs 3 lakh towards growth.

During the meeting, draft policies prepared by the SPC on various subjects, results of the survey conducted on the impact of various schemes including free bus rides for women, Illam Thedi Kalvi, Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam, etc., seminars conducted by SPC and studies to be undertaken and future plans of the commission were deliberated. The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Thangam Thennarsu, Dr J Jeyarajan, vice chairman of the commission, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, and members of the commission.

