Two staff of Kallakurichi MCH in TN killed in road accident

By Express News Service

KALLAKURICHI: A road accident on Friday near Government Medical College and Hospital, Kallakurichi, resulted in the death of two women, both temporary staff at the hospital. Another individual sustained injuries.

Police said, on Friday evening, P Vijaya Bharathi (28) from Eranji and D Keerthana (28) from Kallakurichi, were heading back home when the incident happened. “Keethana’s husband arrived on his motorcycle to pick her up. Since Vijaya Bharathi was unable to catch a bus to the bus stand, from where she had to change buses to get to Eranji, she hopped on with them.

As Dhanaraj overtook a tractor an oncoming two-wheeler collided with his bike. Keerthana and Vijaya Bharathi fell to the left and a tractor ran over them. Dhanaraj was rushed to a hospital,” police said.

Kallakurichi police arrived at the scene and sent the bodies for postmortem. A case has been filed and further probe is on.

No direct buses to hospital

There are no direct buses to Kallakurichi Government Medical College and Hospital located in Siruvangur, local sources said. People must either walk or hitch a ride to reach Roadmamandur junction on Sankarapuram road, where they could catch buses heading into Kallakurichi town or nearby destinations, they added. Even then one must walk some more before reaching the hospital premises.

Only buses bound for Siruvangur and neighbouring villages can get passengers right to the hospital itself, sources said. These buses are few and not at all regular. Despite repeated pleas from both the public and hospital staff, no action has been taken, they added. Moreover, they also mentioned there are no streetlights along the stretch connecting the hospital to the main road.

