Udhayakumar’s ‘honorarium rejected’ SMS sent by partyman

When we asked to send the screenshot of the message, Udhayakumar forwarded us only the message copy and shared the number from which he received the message.

Tamil Nadu Revenue and IT Minister RB Udhayakumar

Former Tamil Nadu minister RB Udhayakumar. (photo| Facebook/ @R.B.Udhayakumar)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: AIADMK former minister RB Udhayakumar, on Friday, said there has been major malpractice with regard to the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme.

He claimed that he received a message on his phone informing him that the application for the scheme had been rejected, though no woman from his family had applied due to ineligibility.

Regarding the accusation, Udhayakumar spoke to TNIE on Friday. "I have orally given a complaint to District Collector M S Sangeetha, requesting a probe into this issue. I have sent the message as proof and the phone number to which the message was sent," he said.

When TNIE asked to send the screenshot, Udhayakumar forwarded the message and the number from which it was received. It wasn’t a government-authenticated number but belonged to an AIADMK member, R Prabakar. When contacted, Prabakar said he got the text in response to his mother’s application and this was forwarded to Udhayakumar.

RB Udhayakumar

