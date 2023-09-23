Underground drainage blockage, water stagnation issues raised at Madurai corporation meeting  

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Unresolved underground drainage (UGD) blockage and water stagnation issues led to a major commotion at the corporation council meeting in Madurai on Friday. Later, city corporation commissioner Praveen Kumar announced several new schemes, including automation of corporation parking facilities, incorporating private partnerships in cleaning works in zone 2, and deployment of a robotic manhole cleaning machine.



As the meeting commenced itself, the councillors and zonal chairpersons raised concerns about the UGD blockage and sewage overflow issues across the city. As the commotion turned unruly, commissioner Praveen Kumar explained that the pipelines in core areas were laid a long time ago, and that Tata Consultancy Engineering Ltd has been deputed to survey the pipelines. "Based on its report, the pipelines will be revamped," he added.



As a few AIADMK councillors continued to raise the UGD issue, Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth responded that none of these issues had been addressed in the 10 years when AIADMK was in power.



Subsequently, Zone 4 chairperson Mukesh Sharma alleged that sewage from a blocked UGD had flowed onto roads and even to campuses of educational institutions in Zone 4. He requested the corporation commissioner to appoint an official to monitor the blockage issues as the northeast monsoon is around the corner.



In response, commissioner Praveen Kumar said, "In addition to the existing cleaning vehicles, for the first time in the state, the Madurai corporation has brought a fully robotic machine that could clean manholes and UGD lines on a pilot basis. Also, exclusive grievance meetings will be held in all zones on Wednesdays to address taxation and revenue-related issues."



Regarding the parking issues in the city, the commissioner said the civic body has roped in a private company and within two days, the company would begin to supervise both multi-level parking facilities in the city. "For the first time in the state, both the parking facilities in a state will be fully automated. Further, the privatisation of sanitation works will commence in a phased manner. The first phase will be initiated in zone 2 on October 16," he added.



The other demands raised by the councillors include rehabilitation drives under the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Begging Act, taking up ABC operations for stray dogs instead of outsourcing the job, and impounding and auctioning stray cattle.

MADURAI: Unresolved underground drainage (UGD) blockage and water stagnation issues led to a major commotion at the corporation council meeting in Madurai on Friday. Later, city corporation commissioner Praveen Kumar announced several new schemes, including automation of corporation parking facilities, incorporating private partnerships in cleaning works in zone 2, and deployment of a robotic manhole cleaning machine. As the meeting commenced itself, the councillors and zonal chairpersons raised concerns about the UGD blockage and sewage overflow issues across the city. As the commotion turned unruly, commissioner Praveen Kumar explained that the pipelines in core areas were laid a long time ago, and that Tata Consultancy Engineering Ltd has been deputed to survey the pipelines. "Based on its report, the pipelines will be revamped," he added. As a few AIADMK councillors continued to raise the UGD issue, Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth responded that none of these issues had been addressed in the 10 years when AIADMK was in power. Subsequently, Zone 4 chairperson Mukesh Sharma alleged that sewage from a blocked UGD had flowed onto roads and even to campuses of educational institutions in Zone 4. He requested the corporation commissioner to appoint an official to monitor the blockage issues as the northeast monsoon is around the corner. In response, commissioner Praveen Kumar said, "In addition to the existing cleaning vehicles, for the first time in the state, the Madurai corporation has brought a fully robotic machine that could clean manholes and UGD lines on a pilot basis. Also, exclusive grievance meetings will be held in all zones on Wednesdays to address taxation and revenue-related issues." Regarding the parking issues in the city, the commissioner said the civic body has roped in a private company and within two days, the company would begin to supervise both multi-level parking facilities in the city. "For the first time in the state, both the parking facilities in a state will be fully automated. Further, the privatisation of sanitation works will commence in a phased manner. The first phase will be initiated in zone 2 on October 16," he added. The other demands raised by the councillors include rehabilitation drives under the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Begging Act, taking up ABC operations for stray dogs instead of outsourcing the job, and impounding and auctioning stray cattle.