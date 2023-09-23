Home States Tamil Nadu

'Vacant office superintendent posts stalling administrative works in health department'

When contacted by TNIE, a senior official of the department on the condition of anonymity said the OS posts were lying vacant due to a pending court case.

Published: 23rd September 2023 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2023 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

medicine, medical field, doctors

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Owing to vacant office superintendent (OS) posts various routine activities at health institutions have been stalled, said administrative staff in the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services (DMS) and Directorate of Medical Education (DME) on Friday.

Speaking to TNIE, the staff said the affected works include timely procurement of medicines, preparation of proposals for medical equipment, filing of responses to Right to Information petitions, and maintenance of medical records, among other works.

"There is a shortage of office superintendents in the administrative offices of government hospitals, medical college hospitals, ESI hospitals, and the leprosy wing. Some medical colleges that require at least eight OSs are operating with just one officer. Existing OSs across the state are overworked. All directorates of the health department have more than 400 OS posts lying vacant," said R Kalamohan, President of the Tamil Nadu Medical Department Direct Assistant Association.

When contacted by TNIE, a senior official of the department on the condition of anonymity said the OS posts were lying vacant due to a pending court case. "The Assistants, who were directly recruited via group 2 examination and also those who were promoted from the post of Junior Assistants, are eligible to be promoted as OS. However, both these groups have a dispute over who should be listed first in the seniority list for OS promotion. The vacancies will be filled as soon as the court delivers a verdict," the official added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
vacant office superintendent post health institutions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp