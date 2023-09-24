160 kg of stale chicken seized in Madurai in five days  

By Express News Service

MADURAI: In an inspection held in Madurai over the past five days, officials seized around 160 kg of stale chicken from as many as 258 shops in the district, of which 20 kg was seized from shawarma shops. The food safety department had launched raids after a girl recently died of food poisoning upon consuming chicken shawarma in Namakkal.

As a part of the inspections, five teams of food safety officers conducted an inspection in shops and hotels in Madurai. Sources said, over the past five days, the officers inspected 258 shops, from where they seized around 160 kg of stale chicken, of which 20 kg was retrieved from shawarma shops.

Food Safety Officer, Madurai V Jayarama Pandian said the maximum amount of coloured chicken and half-cooked meat was seized from hotels and shawarma shops respectively.

"In the last five days, 25 shops were fined around Rs 35,000 each for not maintaining proper hygiene, and two shops were shut down. More than 20 shops were fined for using one-time-use plastic carry bags. Every week, we conduct an inspection on different drives, including quality checks on meat, fish, and sometimes chutney and curd in the eateries. This week, we focused on chicken items, especially chicken that is kept for shawarma sale," Jayarama Pandian added.

